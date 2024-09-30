Evaluating Tesla Against Peers In Automobiles Industry

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in comparison to its major competitors within the Automobiles industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Tesla Background

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi-truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, and a sports car. Global deliveries in 2023 were a little over 1.8 million vehicles. The company also sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Tesla Inc 73.16 12.52 9.54 2.26% $3.25 $4.58 2.3% Toyota Motor Corp 7.19 0.99 0.77 3.81% $2464.05 $2428.45 12.24% General Motors Co 5.22 0.76 0.33 4.32% $7.33 $6.24 7.2% Honda Motor Co Ltd 6.62 0.55 0.36 3.02% $759.62 $1196.38 16.86% Ford Motor Co 11.23 0.98 0.24 4.24% $4.24 $4.56 6.35% Li Auto Inc 18.85 3.06 1.44 1.77% $1.22 $6.18 10.56% Thor Industries Inc 22.26 1.43 0.59 2.23% $0.22 $0.4 -7.45% Winnebago Industries Inc 21.72 1.28 0.61 2.19% $0.06 $0.12 -12.74% Fly-E Group Inc 11.61 0.99 0.46 -1.65% $0.0 $0.0 0.4% Average 13.09 1.25 0.6 2.49% $404.59 $455.29 4.18%

When analyzing Tesla, the following trends become evident:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 73.16 for this company is 5.59x above the industry average, indicating a premium valuation associated with the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 12.52, which is 10.02x the industry average, Tesla might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.54, surpassing the industry average by 15.9x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 2.26% is 0.23% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $3.25 Billion, which is 0.01x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $4.58 Billion, which indicates 0.01x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 2.3% is significantly below the industry average of 4.18%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Tesla with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Among its top 4 peers, Tesla has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Tesla, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its industry peers, indicating that the stock may be overvalued based on these metrics. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Tesla lags behind its competitors, suggesting lower profitability and growth potential relative to industry standards.

