Evaluating Enova International: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $90.5, a high estimate of $103.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.66% increase from the previous average price target of $80.33.

The standing of Enova International among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $103.00 $93.00 Vincent Caintic BTIG Announces Buy $90.00 - David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $93.00 $78.00 Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Raises Hold $76.00 $70.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Enova International. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Enova International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Enova International's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Enova International's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Enova International analyst ratings.

Enova International Inc provides online financial services, including short-term consumer loans, line of credit accounts, and installment loans to customers mainly in the United States and the United Kingdom. Consumers apply for credit online, receive a decision almost immediately, and can receive funds within one day. Enova acts as either the lender or a third-party facilitator between borrowers and other lenders. The company earns revenue from interest income, finance charges, and other fees, including fees on the transactions between borrowers and third-party lenders. The majority of revenue comes from the United States. The company realizes similar amounts of revenue from each of its three different products: short-term loans, lines of credit, and installment loans.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Enova International displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 25.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Enova International's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.58%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enova International's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.69% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enova International's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.14%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Enova International's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.81. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

