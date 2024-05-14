Evaluating Amicus Therapeutics: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $17.5, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. A decline of 6.67% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Amicus Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Announces Buy $13.00 - Karl Chalabala UBS Lowers Buy $19.00 $20.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $19.00 $20.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Buy $13.00 $14.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $19.00 $21.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $22.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Amicus Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Amicus Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Amicus Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. The company is engaged in developing a pipeline of medicines for rare metabolic diseases, including a rare disease gene therapy portfolio. It has a portfolio of product opportunities, including oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants; a clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease, and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio. The company has one segment focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of advanced therapies to treat a range of devastating rare and orphan diseases.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Amicus Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Amicus Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 27.97% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Amicus Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -43.86% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amicus Therapeutics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -33.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amicus Therapeutics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.46%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Amicus Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.4, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

