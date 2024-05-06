Eutelsat Mulls Options For Ground Network

(RTTNews) - French satellite operator Eutelsat Group confirmed Monday, following recent press speculation, that it is analysing options for its ground network.

The company may partner with external infrastructure investors, but the analysis is preliminary in nature at this time. There can be no certainty that it will lead to a specific outcome, the firm noted.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the Paris-based company is exploring options for its ground station network, including a sale, that could value the portfolio at more than 800 million euros or $850 million.

The company is working with advisers to seek a buyer for the assets, and the unit is drawing interest from infrastructure investment firms, the report said.

Eutelsat's ground station network includes antenna systems and other facilities, which offer connectivity for the company's network of satellites.

