European Shares Seen Opening On Steady Note

(RTTNews) - European stocks may open a tad higher on Friday as investors await the release of the U.S. Labor Department's closely-watched monthly jobs report out later in the day, which would give further indication on how soon the central bank may raise rates.

Economists expect employment to jump by 400,000 jobs in December after an increase of 210,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate is expected to edge down to 4.1 percent from 4.2 percent.

The upside may be capped by Covid-worries as global cases surpassed 300 million on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The reduced severity of the Omicron variant is good news for now, but it does not indicate that the virus which causes Covid-19 is becoming less virulent, a leading Indian-origin scientist from the University of Cambridge warned.

Asian markets traded mixed as investors reassessed how to price assets in an environment of rising interest rates.

The dollar edged lower while ten-year Treasury yields held steady but were on course for their biggest weekly jump since 2020.

Oil prices headed for their biggest weekly gains since mid-December on supply concerns amid escalating unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya.

Gold was little changed amid hawkish rhetoric from regional Fed presidents while Bitcoin fell below $42,000 levels.

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session lower overnight amid Omicron and rate hike concerns. In economic news, readings on jobless claims and service sector growth disappointed.

The Dow dropped half a percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 both slipped around 0.1 percent.

European stocks tumbled on Thursday after hawkish Fed minutes triggered a global sell-off.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 1.3 percent. The German DAX lost 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 1.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE declined 0.9 percent.

