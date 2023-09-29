EURN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Euronav NV (Symbol: EURN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.56, changing hands as low as $15.68 per share. Euronav NV shares are currently trading off about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EURN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EURN's low point in its 52 week range is $12.94 per share, with $21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.09.

