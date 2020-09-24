EU Proposes Full Regulatory Framework for Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies

The European Unionâs executive branch has laid out plans to create a comprehensive framework for digital assets.

  • Confirming CoinDesk's report last week, the European Commission on Thursday proposed legislation that will turn cryptocurrencies into a regulated financial instrument.
  • Dubbed the âRegulation on Markets in Crypto Assetsâ (MiCA), the bill will provide clarity on what constitutes a âcrypto asset,â as well as definitions for different token subcategories.
  • It will provide rules on digital asset custody and capital requirements, while also stipulating what the relationship between the token issuer and the token holder will be, including laying out a procedure for investors to file complaints against projects.
  • Officials also floated the idea of a regulatory sandbox initiative for companies developing infrastructure for the trading and settlement of digital assets.
  • If passed, the MiCA would turn the EU into the largest and most significant regulated space for cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world.
  • The framework will be applicable in all 27 member states, giving regulated crypto companies passporting rights across the entire bloc.
  • Following on from concerns expressed last week by five European finance ministers, the commission has also warned that stablecoin issuers will likely be subject to more stringent regulatory checks.

