ETOR or RYAN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Insurance - Brokerage stocks have likely encountered both eToro Group Ltd. (ETOR) and Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, eToro Group Ltd. is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Ryan Specialty Group has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that ETOR's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

ETOR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.02, while RYAN has a forward P/E of 19.69. We also note that ETOR has a PEG ratio of 0.85. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. RYAN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97.

Another notable valuation metric for ETOR is its P/B ratio of 2.36. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, RYAN has a P/B of 8.74.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ETOR's Value grade of B and RYAN's Value grade of C.

ETOR sticks out from RYAN in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that ETOR is the better option right now.

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eToro Group Ltd. (ETOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.