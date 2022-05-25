Markets
Ethereum vs. CMS Energy: Price Relationship Crosses Threshold

Here at CryptocurrenciesChannel.com, we find it interesting to track various ETF and stock prices versus various digital assets over time.

We noticed that as of 5/25/2022, Ethereum ($ETH) can buy you the least amount of CMS(Symbol: CMS) Energy shares, in the past year. For example, if you had 1 Ethereum coin and wished to buy shares of CMS with the proceeds, you would only be able to buy 28.15 shares of CMS. That's versus a high amount of 80.76 shares over the trailing twelve months. Here's how this relationship looks charted, over the past year:

CMS Energy Shares In Ethereum

The main driver of the above bar chart has, of course, been the performance of CMS Energy shares, relative to the performance of Ethereum; and here's how the two compare over the past year on a total return basis:

CMS Returns Vs. Ethereum

Check out our Ethereum historical price chart and CMS Energy vs Crypto pages for additional charts. Note that any stock splits and/or dividends are included when we calculate the CMS returns.

