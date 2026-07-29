Ethan Allen Interiors Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) reported fiscal 2026 net sales of $579 million and fourth-quarter sales of $147 million, as the furniture retailer and manufacturer navigated lower order volumes, reduced contract sales and continued macroeconomic uncertainty. The company said it maintained strong margins, generated operating cash flow and ended the year debt-free with $187.5 million in cash and investments.

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Farooq Kathwari said the company performed well despite a challenging economic environment and difficult comparisons with the prior year. He pointed to Ethan Allen’s vertically integrated structure, including its retail network, North American manufacturing operations, logistics capabilities and technology investments, as key strengths.

Orders and Sales Pressured by Consumer Caution

Fourth-quarter consolidated sales benefited from a higher average ticket and recent product introductions, according to Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Matt McNulty. Those gains were offset by lower contract sales, declining delivered unit volume and fewer incoming orders.

Wholesale written orders declined 11.9% in the quarter, while retail written orders fell 10.8%. McNulty said the declines reflected a difficult prior-year comparison, lower customer traffic and macroeconomic uncertainty. Order activity remained generally consistent during the quarter, though May saw somewhat higher order volume tied to the Memorial Day holiday.

During the question-and-answer session, Kathwari said consumers appeared concerned and were holding back spending, characterizing the environment as indicative of a softer economy. Still, he said the company’s designers remained motivated and that incoming orders were relatively solid.

Wholesale backlog ended the fiscal year at $44 million, down 9% from a year earlier. The company attributed the decline to lower orders and improved lead times.

Ethan Allen also saw written-order growth in its State Department business during the fourth quarter after the business had declined sharply during the first three quarters of the fiscal year. Kathwari said the State Department had been reducing purchases, but activity began to improve late in the year and has continued to show some increases at the beginning of fiscal 2027. He added that the company’s government contract remains in place, though it has not yet heard whether the government will issue a new contract bid.

Margins and Earnings

For fiscal 2026, consolidated gross margin was 61.2%, compared with 60.5% in the prior year. Fourth-quarter adjusted gross margin was 59.7%. McNulty said the quarterly result benefited from sales mix, a higher average ticket, lower headcount and lower financing costs.

Those factors were partly offset by tariffs, lower clearance margins and higher manufacturing input costs. Fourth-quarter adjusted operating income totaled $11 million, representing a 7.4% margin, down from a 9.7% margin a year earlier. Full-year operating income was $45 million, or 7.8% of sales.

The company said operating margin was affected by higher tariffs and fixed-cost deleveraging resulting from lower sales. Ethan Allen’s year-end headcount was 3,062, down 5% from the previous year, with reductions of 5% in both the wholesale and retail segments.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.61 for the full fiscal year and $0.36 in the fourth quarter. The effective tax rate was 25% for the year and 24.8% for the quarter, with state taxes contributing to rates above the 21% federal statutory rate.

Cash Flow, Dividends and Tariffs

Ethan Allen generated $22 million in fourth-quarter operating cash flow and $52 million for the full year. The full-year result included $5 million in tariff refunds received during the fourth quarter. The company said the refund was presented as a reduction in cost of goods sold and increased gross and operating margins by 340 basis points.

McNulty said the $5 million represented substantially all of the refunds Ethan Allen expects related to tariffs previously imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, though a small additional amount may be received. Kathwari said the funds would remain part of the company’s cash balance rather than being designated for a specific use.

The company paid $46 million in dividends during fiscal 2026, including a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, or $10 million, paid in May. Its board also approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share and a special dividend of $0.25 per share, both payable Aug. 26, 2026. The special dividend marks the sixth consecutive year in which Ethan Allen has declared and paid one.

Ethan Allen also repurchased 250,000 shares for $5 million during the year. About 1.8 million shares remain available for repurchases under the existing authorization.

On tariffs, McNulty said the company estimates total exposure of approximately $15 million at current operating levels. Its largest exposure stems from a 25% Section 232 tariff that took effect last October on upholstered wood products produced in Mexico and exported to the U.S. The company also faces a 10% Section 301 tariff on products manufactured in Honduras and on imports from Indonesia, India and other countries.

Kathwari said Ethan Allen’s North American manufacturing footprint limits some of its tariff exposure. The company makes most of its furniture in facilities in Vermont, North Carolina, Mexico and Honduras, with nearly all furniture produced in North American plants made to order.

Fiscal 2027 Priorities

Management said its priorities entering fiscal 2027 include strengthening talent, expanding the use of technology, improving product offerings and supporting its retail design-center network. Ethan Allen operates 171 design centers in North America and employs approximately 500 interior designers who provide complimentary design services.

Kathwari said the company has spent the past several years relocating and reducing the size of many design centers, while investing in their presentation and combining technology with design talent. He said much of that work has now been completed.

The company plans to continue introducing products under its “classics with a modern design” approach and aims to drive more traffic to its design centers. Kathwari said capital spending in fiscal 2027 is expected to be broadly similar to fiscal 2026 levels.

About Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE: ETD) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings, offering a broad range of furniture, upholstery, case goods and decorative accessories. The company designs and produces the majority of its products in its own North American manufacturing facilities, maintaining close control over quality, craftsmanship and production schedules. Through its network of company-operated and franchised Design Centers and galleries, Ethan Allen delivers a full-service offering that includes on-site interior design consultations and project management.

Founded in 1932 as a small Colonial-Revival furniture maker in northern Vermont, Ethan Allen has grown into a global brand known for its timeless styles and customization options.

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