ETF Managers Group LLC - ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) Declares $0.03 Dividend

ETF Managers Group LLC - ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF said on June 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 22, 2023 received the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $49.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.24%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.26%, the lowest has been 0.16%, and the highest has been 0.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in ETF Managers Group LLC - ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HACK is 0.10%, a decrease of 9.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.52% to 5,725K shares. The put/call ratio of HACK is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 346K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 381K shares, representing a decrease of 10.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HACK by 10.62% over the last quarter.

Destination Wealth Management holds 342K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 339K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HACK by 99,857.76% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 228K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HACK by 88.43% over the last quarter.

First Republic Investment Management holds 200K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares, representing a decrease of 15.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HACK by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 197K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing a decrease of 4.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HACK by 2.17% over the last quarter.

