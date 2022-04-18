Essential Utilities (WTRG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.57, changing hands as low as $48.27 per share. Essential Utilities Inc shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WTRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WTRG's low point in its 52 week range is $44.71 per share, with $53.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.41.

