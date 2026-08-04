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Essential Utilities, Inc. Reveals Decline In Q2 Profit

August 04, 2026 — 05:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $105.725 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $107.827 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Essential Utilities, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $106.595 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $530.854 million from $514.907 million last year.

Essential Utilities, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $105.725 Mln. vs. $107.827 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $530.854 Mln vs. $514.907 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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