Espey Mfg. & Electronics (ESP) Price Target Increased by 45.45% to 65.28

The average one-year price target for Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAM:ESP) has been revised to $65.28 / share. This is an increase of 45.45% from the prior estimate of $44.88 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $67.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.55% from the latest reported closing price of $58.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Espey Mfg. & Electronics. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 8.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESP is 0.04%, an increase of 48.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.49% to 826K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 103K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESP by 44.37% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 62K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

De Lisle Partners LLP holds 56K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing an increase of 8.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESP by 37.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESP by 51.17% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 36K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 19.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESP by 45.89% over the last quarter.

