ESGU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (Symbol: ESGU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $93.30, changing hands as high as $93.91 per share. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESGU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESGU's low point in its 52 week range is $81.79 per share, with $101.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.99.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.