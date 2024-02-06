ESGE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (Symbol: ESGE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.23, changing hands as high as $31.30 per share. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ESGE's low point in its 52 week range is $29.1199 per share, with $33.6703 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.34.
Also see: GSKY Stock Predictions
Institutional Holders of CSCB
Lake Shore Bancorp Earnings History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.