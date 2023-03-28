ESGE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (Symbol: ESGE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.85, changing hands as high as $31.05 per share. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESGE's low point in its 52 week range is $26.5699 per share, with $38.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.96.

