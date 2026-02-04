Ero Copper (ERO) Price Target Increased by 18.48% to 33.76

The average one-year price target for Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) has been revised to $33.76 / share. This is an increase of 18.48% from the prior estimate of $28.50 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.86 to a high of $43.01 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.45% from the latest reported closing price of $36.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ero Copper. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERO is 0.35%, an increase of 13.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 73,787K shares. The put/call ratio of ERO is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,084K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,684K shares , representing a decrease of 22.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 7.51% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 6,704K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,670K shares , representing an increase of 45.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 101.57% over the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 6,509K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,467K shares , representing a decrease of 14.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 13.48% over the last quarter.

PRWAX - T. Rowe Price New America Growth Fund holds 4,778K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,554K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,047K shares , representing an increase of 19.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 83.80% over the last quarter.

