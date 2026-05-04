Ero Copper Corp. Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $108.8 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $80.2 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ero Copper Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $72.4 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 110.4% to $263.2 million from $125.1 million last year.

Ero Copper Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $108.8 Mln. vs. $80.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $263.2 Mln vs. $125.1 Mln last year.

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