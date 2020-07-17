Ericsson Q2 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ericsson (ERIC) reported that its second quarter net income rose to 2.6 billion Swedish kronor from 1.8 billion kronor last year. On a per share basis, net income was 0.74 kronor compared to 0.51 kronor in the prior year.

Operating income, excluding restructuring charges, improved to 4.5 billion kronor from the prior year's 3.9 billion kronor driven by improvements in segment Digital Services.

Sales grew to 55.6 billion kronor from 54.8 billion kronor in the previous year. Sales adjusted for comparable units and currency were flat year-over-year.

The company maintained the Group targets for 2020 and 2022.

