Ericsson Collaborates With Google Cloud To Develop Ericsson Cloud RAN

September 20, 2023 — 08:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Telecom company Ericsson (ERIC), announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its collaboration with Google Cloud to develop an Ericsson Cloud Radio Access Network or RAN solution on Google Distributed Cloud or GDC.

GDC will offer integrated automation and orchestration, leveraging AI/ML for communications service providers or CSP benefits. It is expected to extend Google Cloud's infrastructure and services to the edge and into data centers.

Ericsson Cloud RAN gives CSPs the choice of creating networks based on open standards and interfaces using multiple vendors. The solution is infrastructure agnostic, permitting RAN applications to be deployed on any infrastructure chosen by the CSP.

