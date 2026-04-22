ERH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (Symbol: ERH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.17, changing hands as low as $12.05 per share. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ERH's low point in its 52 week range is $10 per share, with $13.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.07.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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