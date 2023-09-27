Equity Bancshares Inc - (EQBK) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Equity Bancshares Inc - said on September 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 will receive the payment on October 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.50%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 2.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equity Bancshares Inc -. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQBK is 0.10%, a decrease of 16.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 12,107K shares. The put/call ratio of EQBK is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.18% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Equity Bancshares Inc - is 29.58. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 25.18% from its latest reported closing price of 23.63.

The projected annual revenue for Equity Bancshares Inc - is 215MM, an increase of 10.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,437K shares representing 9.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,367K shares, representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQBK by 6.63% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 1,028K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 809K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 636K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQBK by 10.46% over the last quarter.

RMB Capital Management holds 450K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Equity Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank.

