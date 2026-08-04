Equitable Holdings Q2 Loss Widens, H1 Returns To Profit

(RTTNews) - Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) on Tuesday, reported a wider second-quarter loss but returned to profitability in the first half of 2026, as revenue declined from the prior year.

For the second quarter, revenue decreased to $1.66 billion from $2.36 billion a year earlier. Net loss available to widened to $466 million from $367 million in the prior-year quarter. Loss per share was $1.68, compared with $1.21 a year earlier.

For the first half of 2026, revenue declined to $5.89 billion from $6.94 billion in the same period last year. Net income was $141 million, compared with a net loss of $318 million a year earlier.

EQH is currently trading at $47.99 down $0.26 or 0.54 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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