Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. In Focus

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) is headquartered in New York, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 11.72% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.24 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.05%. In comparison, the Insurance - Multi line industry's yield is 1.82%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.56%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.08 is up 14.9% from last year. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 8.95%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Equitable Holdings's payout ratio is 16%, which means it paid out 16% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, EQH expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $6.62 per share, with earnings expected to increase 11.64% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, EQH is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.