Equinix Strengthens AI Infrastructure With Cisco & NVIDIA Partnerships

Equinix, Inc. EQIX has expanded its partnership with Cisco and NVIDIA to speed enterprise AI adoption. Together with these partners, the company will enable customers to deploy the Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA across its global network of high-performance data centers, offering customers standardized AI factory blueprints and automated deployment capabilities.

Equinix is also teaming up with Presidio, a leading global technology services and solutions provider, to deploy its Programmable AI Technology Hub (“P.A.T.H.”) Lab. Located within Equinix data centers, the lab will provide customers with a real-world environment to test, validate and optimize AI infrastructure before rolling it out enterprise-wide.

By integrating Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA into its global data centers, Equinix gives customers access to the interconnection density, specialized power, and advanced cooling required to deploy the latest AI hardware and software. The deployments are based on NVIDIA reference architectures, allowing enterprises to purchase and implement technology through trusted partners and across existing platforms.

Built on Cisco’s Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA, the P.A.T.H. lab is a fully integrated, production-grade AI environment where enterprises can test, validate and refine their AI strategies before committing to full-scale rollouts.

Leveraging the combined expertise of Presidio, Cisco, NVIDIA and Equinix, enterprises gain access to turnkey AI infrastructure proven to work across hybrid workloads. The solution supports deployments spanning public cloud, neocloud, on-premises and colocation environments, enabling organizations to adopt AI solutions with confidence.

Conclusion

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, demand is expanding beyond AI chips to the infrastructure required to deploy AI workloads efficiently and securely. Through its collaborations with Cisco, NVIDIA and Presidio, Equinix is positioning itself as a one-stop platform where customers can build, test and scale AI deployments. This strategy not only enhances the value of the company’s global data center footprint but also creates additional opportunities to drive long-term customer growth and recurring revenues.

In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 12.5% compared with the industry's 7.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Cousins Properties CUZ and Vornado Realty Trust VNO, each carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUZ’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $2.93, which indicates year-over-year growth of 3.17%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNO’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $2.34, which calls for an increase of 0.86% from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.