Equinix Q4 FFO Rises

February 14, 2024 — 04:32 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Real estate company Equinix, Inc. (EQIX), Wednesday announced an increase in its Funds from Operations or FFO for the fourth quarter.

FFO for the fourth quarter totaled $524.5 million or $5.54 per share versus $406.9 million or $4.39 per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, FFO increased to $690.8 million or $7.30 per share from $657.8 million or $7.09 per share in the previous year's quarter.

Earnings stood at $227.5 million or $2.40 a share, compared to $128.7 million or $1.39 a share prior year.

Analysts, on average, surveyed by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $2.17 a share for the quarter.

Revenue increased to $2.11 billion from last year's $1.87 billion.

Looking ahead, the company expects adjusted FFO of $3.306 billion to $3.376 billion and revenue of $8.793 billion to $8.893 billion for the fiscal year 2024.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
