Equal-Weight ETFs Outperforming

Wall Street staged a solid comeback in October, with all three major indices logging positive returns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wrapped up its best month since 1976, surging about 14% in October, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained about 8% and 3.9%, respectively. However, the rally fizzled to start this month on recession fears (read: Dow Jones Logs Best Month Since 1976: ETFs to Bet On).



Against this backdrop, equal-weighted ETFs are outperforming their market-cap counterparts. This is especially true as Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP, Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF EWMC and Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF EWSC gained 7.2%, 8.8% and 10.7%, respectively, over the past month. In comparison, cap-weight ETFs — SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF MDY and SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF SLYG are up 4.9%, 7.7% and 6.3%, respectively.



Investors are betting that traditional stocks like banks will lead the next bull market. As banks seek to borrow money at short-term rates and lend at long-term rates, the rise in interest rates will help them earn more on lending and pay less on deposits, leading to a wider spread. This will expand net margins and increase banks’ profits.



Additionally, the U.S. economy posted its first period of growth in the third quarter. GDP grew 2.6% annually versus the estimate of 2.3%. A narrowing trade deficit as well as increases in consumer spending and government outlays boosted the growth.



However, the Fed’s aggressive tightening policy heightened the risk of a recession. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 bps for the fourth consecutive time. This is the sixth rate hike this year, a streak that has made mortgages and other consumer and business loans increasingly expensive (read: 5 ETFs Set to Benefit From Higher Rates).



The war in Ukraine, lockdowns in China, supply-chain disruptions, and tightening policy across the globe may continue to hurt growth.

Reasons for Outperformance

Equal-weight ETFs do a great job in managing single-security risk, thanks to their equal allocation in the entire spectrum of market capitalization levels regardless of size. As such, these limit the risk of a severe downfall in any particular security, providing a nice balance in the portfolio. Additionally, with quarterly rebalancing, equally-weight funds tend to cash in on the overvalued segments and reinvest in the underperforming ones, potentially allowing for outperformance if the trends reverse.



Overall, these funds not only go a long way in reducing overall risk but also provide higher diversification and higher returns over the long term when compared to the market-cap counterparts. Further, these offer more upside potential due to higher concentration in small and mid-cap stocks as compared to cap-weighted funds. These have a minimal concentration risk but charge a hefty expense ratio compared to the fundamentally/capitalization-weighted counterpart.

Equal-Weight ETFs in Focus

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)



Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF tracks the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index, which equally weighs stocks on the S&P 500 Index. It charges 20 bps in annual fees and has amassed $31.2 billion in its asset base. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF trades in an average daily volume of 2.6 million shares and has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC)



Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF tracks the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight Index, which equally weights mid-cap securities in the S&P MidCap 400 Index. It has AUM of $145.3 million and charges 40 bps in annual fees. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF trades in an average daily volume of 4,000 shares and has a Zacks Rank #3 (read: Top-Ranked ETFs That Beat the Market in October).



Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (EWSC)



With AUM of $50.3 million, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF follows the S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight Index, which equally weights small-cap securities in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. It charges 40 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 3,000 shares. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a Zacks Rank #3.

Bottom Line

These equal-weight ETFs are relatively less popular, thereby leading to lower average daily volumes and a wide bid/ask spread compared to market-cap cousins. This increases the total cost of trading beyond the expense ratio.



Though these ETFs have a higher expense ratio and low trading volume, these do not seem to be big problems as the products avoid company-specific risks and enjoy diversification benefits.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.