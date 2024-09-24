EQT To Sell Minority Stake In EdgeConneX To Sixth Street

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - EQT Corp. (EQT), a Swedish investment company, announced on Tuesday that EQT Infrastructure IV and EQT Infrastructure V funds have signed a deal to sell a minority stake in EdgeConneX to funds managed by Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX).

Upon the completion of the transaction, which is expected in the fourth-quarter of 2024, EQT Infrastructure will remain the largest shareholder.

EdgeConneX is a provider of data center capacity with a focus on energy-efficient and sustainable designs optimized for AI and large-scale cloud deployments. It has a global footprint of 80 data centers in operation or development in over 50 markets across North America, Europe, APAC, and South America.

