EQB (EQGPF) Declares $0.37 Dividend

EQB said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $44.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.33%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in EQB. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQGPF is 0.16%, an increase of 14.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.62% to 2,403K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.18% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for EQB is 63.67. The forecasts range from a low of 55.63 to a high of $71.71. The average price target represents an increase of 43.18% from its latest reported closing price of 44.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for EQB is 925MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 600K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares, representing an increase of 37.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQGPF by 108.27% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 510K shares. No change in the last quarter.

WAIGX - Wasatch International Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 272K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares, representing a decrease of 7.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQGPF by 27.10% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 151K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 142K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQGPF by 31.91% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.