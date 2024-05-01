News & Insights

EPR Properties Q1 AFFO Declines

(RTTNews) - EPR Properties (EPR), Wednesday reported an adjusted Funds from Operations of $85.7 million or $1.12 per share compared to $98.7 million or $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year.

FFO stood at $85.3 million or $1.07 per share versus last year's $99.1 million or $1.25 per share.

Earnings totaled $56.7 million or $0.75 a share compared to $51.6 million or $0.69 a share in previous year. However, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a profit of $0.6 per share.

Revenue decreased to $167.3 million from last year's $171.4 million.

Looking forward, the real estate company expects to earn a profit of $2.68 to $2.88 per share for the financial year 2024.

