EPR Properties (EPR) Declares $0.28 Dividend

EPR Properties said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.28 per share ($3.30 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $41.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.05%, the lowest has been 5.67%, and the highest has been 26.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.59 (n=177).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 660 funds or institutions reporting positions in EPR Properties. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPR is 0.14%, a decrease of 17.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.59% to 65,527K shares. The put/call ratio of EPR is 7.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.38% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for EPR Properties is 45.03. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 7.38% from its latest reported closing price of 41.93.

The projected annual revenue for EPR Properties is 566MM, a decrease of 15.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 5,570K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,784K shares, representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 91.42% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,346K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,400K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 0.81% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,317K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,189K shares, representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 2.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,275K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,253K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 1.92% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,933K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,905K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 1.18% over the last quarter.

EPR Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. The company focuses on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. The company has nearly $6.5 billion in total investments across 44 states. EPR Properties adheres to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. The company believe its focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

