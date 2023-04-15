EPR Properties (EPR) Declares $0.28 Dividend

EPR Properties said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.28 per share ($3.30 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $39.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.04%, the lowest has been 5.67%, and the highest has been 26.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.59 (n=177).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.27%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 670 funds or institutions reporting positions in EPR Properties. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPR is 0.14%, a decrease of 22.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 66,594K shares. The put/call ratio of EPR is 6.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.59% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for EPR Properties is $45.03. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 13.59% from its latest reported closing price of $39.64.

The projected annual revenue for EPR Properties is $566MM, a decrease of 13.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRANSAMERICA SERIES TRUST - Transamerica BlackRock Global Real Estate Securities VP Initial holds 211K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares, representing a decrease of 23.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 24.44% over the last quarter.

MML Series Investment Fund II - MML Equity Rotation Fund Class II holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 36.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 19.86% over the last quarter.

State Street holds 4,162K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,073K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 0.15% over the last quarter.

VANGUARD VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS - Real Estate Index Portfolio holds 66K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. holds 38K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 7.59% over the last quarter.

EPR Properties Background Information

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. The company focuses on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. The company has nearly $6.5 billion in total investments across 44 states. EPR Properties adheres to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. The company believe its focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

