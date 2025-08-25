Markets
EpicQuest Education Secures $3.7 Mln In Registered Direct Offering

August 25, 2025 — 04:04 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) has entered a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to raise approximately $3.7 million through a registered direct offering of 5,068,493 ordinary shares or pre-funded warrants at $0.73 per share.

The offering, led by exclusive placement agent FT Global Capital, Inc., is expected to close on or about August 26, 2025, pending customary conditions. EpicQuest plans to use the proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

EEIQ currently trades at $0.7299 or 41.47% lower at NasdaqCM.

