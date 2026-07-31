EPD Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Export Growth & Capital Plans

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto emphasize volume expansion, export demand and a continued investment cycle across its midstream network. Management highlighted a record operating performance, while outlining new projects designed to support Permian Basin growth and global demand for U.S. energy.

The company reported earnings of $0.84 per diluted unit, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75. Revenues of $18.27 billion surpassed the estimate of $13.60 billion. Management’s discussion focused more on long-term infrastructure growth than quarterly volatility.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Quote

EPD Expands Capacity Across Energy Network

EPD executives emphasized record operating activity during the quarter. Co-CEO A. Teague said that the partnership generated record adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 billion, up 17% year over year, supported by strong demand for U.S. energy and higher system utilization.

Teague highlighted a record pipeline volume of 14.7 million barrels per day and a marine terminal volume of 2.8 million barrels per day. Pipeline volume increased 8%, while marine terminal volume rose 33% from the prior-year quarter.

The company also pointed to its ability to connect production, processing, storage and export assets as a key operating advantage. Management said that its integrated network allowed it to respond to changing market conditions, while maintaining customer service and reliability.

Enterprise Products Builds Permian Growth Platform

EPD highlighted additional investments tied to Permian Basin expansion. Management approved 300 MMcf/d gas processing plants in the Midland and Delaware basins, along with a 150 MBPD NGL fractionator at Mont Belvieu.

Co-CEO Randy Fowler said that 2027 growth capital spending is expected to be $3 billion, with more than 80% already supported by sanctioned projects. He noted that higher Permian activity and infrastructure needs are driving the increased investment level.

Natalie Gayden, senior vice president of Natural Gas Assets, said that Enterprise Products expects its processing plant construction pace to return closer to two plants annually after the current elevated development period.

EPD Sees Export Demand Supporting Strategy

Enterprise Products’ management discussed export opportunities as a major component of future growth. Tyler Cott, senior vice president of Hydrocarbon Marketing, said that customer interest in U.S. energy exports remains strong, including demand from markets seeking greater supply diversification.

The company’s LPG export expansion at the Houston Ship Channel remains a key upcoming project, with operations expected by the end of 2026. Management said that the expansion is positioned to benefit from continued global demand for U.S. hydrocarbons.

During the quarter, Enterprise Productsbenefited from elevated global demand for U.S. energy, which contributed about $200 million across NGLs, crude oil and petrochemicals, according to chief commercial officer Tug Hanley.

Enterprise Products Maintains Financial Flexibility

EPD highlighted strong cash generation and capital discipline. The adjusted cash flow from operations increased 19% year over year to $2.5 billion, while the partnership retained cash to support growth investments and unit repurchases.

The company increased its quarterly distribution 2.8% to $0.56 per common unit from the prior-year quarter. It also repurchased $159 million in common units during the quarter.

Fowler said that Enterprise Productsended the quarter with approximately $5 billion in liquidity after adding a $1-billion short-term credit facility. The company maintained its leverage target of 3X, plus or minus 0.25.

EPD Addresses Market Volatility In Q&A

Enterprise Products faced analyst questions about export capacity, Permian gas growth and future capital requirements. A Citi analyst asked about curtailed natural gas volumes returning after pipeline additions and management said stronger infrastructure availability should allow additional production to enter the system over time.

A Goldman Sachs analyst questioned the outlook for Waha gas pricing and producer activity. Natalie Gayden said that Enterprise Products benefits from sustained volume growth and healthier producer economics rather than short-term pricing disruptions.

Analysts also asked about future Permian expansion needs. Gayden said that additional pipeline capacity could be required, depending on producer activity and future gas production trends.

Enterprise Products Focuses on Long-Term Growth

EPD maintained a constructive outlook based on rising volumes, export demand and disciplined project execution. Management continued to focus on expanding infrastructure that supports production growth and international energy markets.

The company’s strategy remains centered on using retained cash flow, new projects and its integrated asset network to support future operations. Management also highlighted operational execution and reliability as ongoing priorities.

Zacks Rank & Style Scores

EPD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank reflects the direction and magnitude of earnings estimate revisions and can change after analysts update their expectations following the results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of B, while its Growth Score, Momentum Score and VGM Score are all D. Zacks Style Scores measure characteristics such as value, growth and momentum, with higher grades representing stronger relative attributes within each style category.

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