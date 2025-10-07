EPAM Systems Extends Collaboration With Oracle To Help Clients With AI-Powered Cloud Solutions

(RTTNews) - EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM), Tuesday announced an extended partnership with Oracle to integrate Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and AI services into cloud strategies of various enterprises.

With this collaboration, the company aims to help clients maximize the value of their cloud and AI initiatives.

Vlad Agres, Vice President of Cloud Business at EPAM, commented, "As a leader in AI-native engineering and cloud and AI services, we continue to invest in innovative, AI-driven approaches alongside Oracle technologies to help organizations quickly realize value from OCI solutions within multi-cloud strategies."

Currently, EPAM is moving down $151.85, down 0.82 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

