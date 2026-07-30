EOG vs. OXY: Which Stock Has the Better Growth and Return Potential?

The companies operating in the Zacks Oil-Energy sector present a favorable long-term investment case, supported by substantial shale reserves, improved extraction techniques and steady global energy demand. Advances in hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling have expanded access to large unconventional resource bases, reinforcing the United States’ position as a key player in global oil and natural gas production and exports.



As energy security becomes a greater priority, U.S. exploration and production companies are benefiting from stronger geopolitical relevance and growing LNG export opportunities. The industry’s focus on capital discipline and cost efficiency has improved free cash flow generation, while consolidation and operating improvements have strengthened producers’ ability to sustain earnings and shareholder returns through commodity price cycles. In this setting, EOG Resources Inc. EOG and Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY stand out as two major U.S. independent oil and gas producers with meaningful shale exposure.



Occidental offers a strong investment profile, supported by a diversified asset base, solid free cash flow generation and a long-term push into low-carbon technologies. Its sizable position in the Permian Basin, combined with international operations, supports production durability and earnings resilience. Disciplined capital spending, continued debt reduction and investments in carbon capture initiatives further support Occidental’s long-term outlook. The company’s broad upstream portfolio remains a key contributor to its growth potential and operational stability. OXY discovered oil at the Bandit prospect in the Gulf of America, where drilling at Green Canyon Block 680 confirmed extensive, high-quality oil-saturated Miocene sands.



EOG Resources is recognized as one of the most efficient and technologically advanced shale operators in the United States. The company’s high-quality, low-decline assets are concentrated in leading basins, including the Delaware Basin and Eagle Ford. Strong well performance, disciplined spending and a conservative financial strategy have helped EOG generate reliable free cash flow across different commodity price environments. EOG’s balance sheet strength and shareholder return framework add to the appeal, while continued investments in innovation, efficiency and emissions reduction support its long-term positioning.



Both companies hold important positions in the oil and gas industry. Comparing their fundamental metrics can provide a clearer view of how they measure up and which stock may present the stronger investment case.

EOG & OXY’s Earnings Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG Resources’ earnings indicates an increase of 2.15% for 2026 and a decline of 0.87% for 2027 in the past 60 days.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Occidental’s earnings indicates an increase of 2.91% for 2026 and a decline of 3.57% for 2027 in the past 60 days.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation

EOG Resources currently appears to be trading at a premium compared with Occidental on trailing 12-month Enterprise Value/Earnings before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization (EV/EBITDA).



EOG is currently trading at 6.79X, while OXY is trading at 6.2X, compared with their sector’s 6.66X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Capital Expenditure Plan

Capital expenditure is crucial to the oil and gas industry, supporting exploration, production development and the maintenance of essential energy infrastructure that drives sustained output and long-term revenue growth. Companies continue to invest in infrastructure and advanced technologies to improve operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Potential interest rate cuts in the second half of the year could further benefit oil and gas companies by lowering borrowing costs and encouraging increased capital investment.



OXY aims to invest in the range of $5.5-$5.9 billion in 2026 to further strengthen its existing operations.



EOG Resources’ 2026 capital expenditures are projected to be between $6.3 billion and $6.7 billion. This estimate covers exploration and development drilling, facilities, leasehold acquisitions, capitalized interest, dry hole costs and other property, plant and equipment.

Debt to Capital

EOG Resources’ total debt to capital currently stands at 20.37% compared with Occidental’s 27.82%. EOG’s debt to capital is better than 26.75% of the S&P 500. It indicates EOG is utilizing much less debt to run its operations.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EOG & OXY’s Dividend Yield

Dividends are regular payments made by a company to its shareholders and represent a direct way for investors to earn a return on their investment. They are an important indicator of a company’s financial health and stability, often signaling strong cash flow and consistent earnings.



Currently, the dividend yield for EOG Resources is 2.92%, while the same for Occidental is 1.93%.

Return on Equity

Return on Equity (“ROE”) is an essential financial indicator that evaluates a company’s efficiency in generating profits from the equity invested by its shareholders. It demonstrates how well management is utilizing the capital provided to increase earnings and deliver value.



OXY’s current ROE is 9.65% compared with EOG’s 19.25%. Both outperform the sector’s ROE of 14.73%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Net Profit Margin

Net profit margin measures how efficiently a company converts revenues into profit after all expenses, offering insight into its overall profitability and financial health.

Occidental’s net margin is 13.25X compared with EOG Resources’ 24.23X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance

Over the last six months, EOG’s shares have gained 27.9% compared with OXY’s rally of 21.2%.

Price Performance (Six months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Wrapping Up

EOG Resources and Occidental are strategically investing in their infrastructure to expand operations and cater to the rising global demand for hydrocarbons.



EOG’s strong exposure to prolific shale plays, including the Permian and Eagle Ford, provides a solid foundation for long-term production growth. Moreover, its superior ROE, lower debt-to-capital ratio, healthier net margin, stronger stock price performance and higher dividend yield make EOG the more attractive investment choice in the oil and energy sector.



Based on the above discussion, EOG currently has an edge over OXY, despite both stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.