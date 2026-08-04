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EOG Resources Profit Climbs In Q2

August 04, 2026 — 04:41 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - EOG Resources (EOG) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.724 billion, or $5.15 per share. This compares with $1.345 billion, or $2.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $2.683 billion or $5.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 57.4% to $8.620 billion from $5.478 billion last year.

EOG Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.724 Bln. vs. $1.345 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.15 vs. $2.46 last year. -Revenue: $8.620 Bln vs. $5.478 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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