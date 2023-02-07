Entravision Communications (EVC) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Entravision Communications said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $6.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.87%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.52%, the lowest has been 1.09%, and the highest has been 19.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.85 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.39% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Entravision Communications is $12.85. The forecasts range from a low of $9.90 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 84.39% from its latest reported closing price of $6.97.

The projected annual revenue for Entravision Communications is $982MM, an increase of 9.82%. The projected annual EPS is $0.46, an increase of 68.21%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entravision Communications. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.05%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EVC is 0.0670%, a decrease of 6.0129%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.86% to 57,270K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

American Century Companies holds 10,075,257 shares representing 11.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,941,218 shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVC by 5.06% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 7,736,758 shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,533,995 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,991,312 shares, representing a decrease of 18.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVC by 11.86% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,531,328 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,387,310 shares, representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVC by 1.40% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,427,830 shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,930,753 shares, representing an increase of 20.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVC by 12.00% over the last quarter.

Entravision Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Entravision Communications Corporation is a diversified global marketing, technology, and media company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Its dynamic portfolio of services includes cutting-edge, proprietary marketing technologies and platforms, along with leading media and marketing audience-centric assets in the U.S., including 54 television stations and 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. In addition to broadcast, the company offers mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms, which allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms to identify the ideal combination of creative assets, audience targeting and pricing.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.