The Entire Micron Investment Thesis Comes Down to This One Number

Key Points

As AI models become larger and more complex, chipmakers are increasing the amount of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) inside advanced AI data centers.

Even if AI server growth eventually slows, rising memory content per chip could continue expanding Micron's opportunity.

This hidden growth driver could support Micron for years to come.

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Most investors believe Micron (NASDAQ: MU) must sell memory into more artificial intelligence (AI) servers to keep growing. That sounds reasonable.

After all, the artificial intelligence boom has sparked a massive wave of spending on data centers. Technology companies continue to build the infrastructure needed to train and run increasingly powerful AI models.

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But investors may be focusing on the wrong number. Instead of tracking how many AI chips companies sell, they should focus on how much memory engineers pack into each chip. That distinction may seem small. But it may represent one of the most overlooked trends in the entire AI investment story.

The one number investors should watch

Most investors watch GPU sales. The logic seems straightforward. More AI spending leads to more GPUs, which in turn create greater demand for memory.

But another trend has quietly emerged. Each new generation of AI hardware requires significantly more memory than the previous one.

Consider what has happenedover the past few years:

Nvidia 's H100 accelerator contained roughly 80 gigabytes of high-bandwidth memory, or HBM.

's H100 accelerator contained roughly 80 gigabytes of high-bandwidth memory, or HBM. The H200 increased that figure to approximately 141 gigabytes.

The latest Blackwell chips increased memory capacity again to roughly 192 gigabytes.

Here, the exact figures matter less than the trend -- that every new generation requires more memory than the one before it. That trend creates a second growth driver for Micron.

Why does AI keep demanding more memory?

A useful way to think about an AI system is to imagine a chef working in a busy kitchen.

The GPU serves as the chef. Memory serves as the countertop. A larger countertop allows the chef to work with more ingredients simultaneously. A smaller countertop forces the chef to stop and reorganize.

AI systems face the same challenge. As AI models grow larger and more sophisticated, they need access to more information simultaneously. Particularly, reasoning models now perform more computational steps before producing an answer. Moreover, applications now process text, images, audio, and video simultaneously.

Each of those trends increases memory requirements. As a result, memory now plays a larger role in overall AI performance than it did just a few years ago.

The hidden driver of Micron growth

This is where the investment thesis becomes interesting. Many investors tie Micron's future directly to growth in AI servers. If AI spending slows, Micron slows. Simple.

But reality may not work that way. Imagine a world where AI server growth eventually moderates. Most investors would view that outcome as bad news for companies that supply AI infrastructure.

However, Micron could still generate meaningful growth if each new generation of hardware requires substantially more memory. In other words, Micron does not need AI chip sales to grow at today's pace forever. The company may simply need more memory content per chip to keep rising.

The risks investors shouldn't ignore

Of course, rising memory content does not guarantee success.

Memory has historically operated as one of the most cyclical industries in technology. When demand rises, manufacturers build capacity. Supply eventually catches up, leading to falling prices and shrinking margins.

The industry has repeated that cycle many times over the decades.

Hence, the key question is whether HBM -- the memory specially designed for AI data centers -- changes the equation.

If HBM remains difficult to manufacture and increasingly critical to AI performance, Micron could deliver stronger returns than in previous memory cycles. If HBM becomes another commodity product, history could repeat itself.

What does it mean for investors?

Investors often ask how many AI chips companies like Nvidia will sell next year. Micron investors should ask a different question: How much memory will those chips need?

So far, the answer appears simple. More. And then more. And then more again.

If that trend continues, Micron could capitalize on a powerful growth driver that many investors still overlook, because Micron's future may depend less on the number of AI chips companies sell and more on the amount of memory those chips require.

And that trend is the single most important metric that investors should monitor in the coming quarters.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.