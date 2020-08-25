Intrusion, which provides a family of software products for enterprise security, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $20 million in an initial public offering. The company is currently listed on the OTCQB under the symbol INTZ.



Intrusion develops, markets, and supports a family of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. Its end-user customers include US federal government entities, state and local government entities, large and diverse conglomerates, and manufacturing entities, among others.



The Richardson, TX-based company was founded in 1983 and booked $10 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol INTZ. B. Riley FBR is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Enterprise security software provider Intrusion files for a $20 million Nasdaq uplisting originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



