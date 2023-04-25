Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services said on April 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $42.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.37%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.70%, the lowest has been 0.78%, and the highest has been 2.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enterprise Financial Services. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 9.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFSC is 0.28%, a decrease of 8.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.16% to 34,027K shares. The put/call ratio of EFSC is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.20% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enterprise Financial Services is 56.71. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 34.20% from its latest reported closing price of 42.26.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Enterprise Financial Services is 611MM, an increase of 9.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.66.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,342K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,220K shares, representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,575K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442K shares, representing an increase of 8.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 14.35% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 1,302K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares, representing an increase of 16.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 36.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,081K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 989K shares, representing an increase of 8.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 12.21% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,035K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares, representing an increase of 6.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Enterprise Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, with approximately $9.7 billion in assets, is a financial holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri. Enterprise Bank & Trust, a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a wholly-owned subsidiary of EFSC, operates 39 branch offices in Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico, and SBA loan and deposit production offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. Enterprise Bank & Trust offers a range of business and personal banking services, and wealth management services. Enterprise Trust, a division of Enterprise Bank & Trust, provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.