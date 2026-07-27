Entergy Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Entergy Corporation ETR is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 29, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 3.37% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider Ahead of ETR’s Q2 Results

Most of Entergy’s service regions experienced warmer-than-normal weather conditions in the second quarter. Such a weather pattern is likely to have boosted electricity demand from its customers for cooling purposes this summer. This might have improved Entergy’s top-line performance.



Higher retail and industrial sales, coupled with rising demand from data centers across its service territories, are likely to have supported its quarterly performance.



However, high winds, flash flooding and lightning in June caused widespread power outages across Louisiana. Although the company’s crews restored power to the majority of impacted customers, the related repair and restoration efforts may have increased operation and maintenance expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.

Q2 Expectations for Entergy

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3.54 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 6.2%.



The consensus estimate for earnings per share stands at 96 cents, which implies a year-over-year decline of 8.6%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for Entergy

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ETR this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

Entergy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Entergy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Entergy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: ETR has an Earnings ESP of -3.82%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, ETR carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Ameren Corporation AEE is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.19% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



AEE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.68%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.08 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 6.9%.



Edison International EIX is slated to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.66% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



EIX’s long-term earnings growth rate is 2.10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.02 per share, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 5.2%.



The Southern Company SO is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.16% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



SO’s long-term earnings growth rate is 11.15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.01 per share, which calls for a year-over-year jump of 11%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edison International (EIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.