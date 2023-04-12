Entergy (ETR) Declares $1.07 Dividend

Entergy said on April 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share ($4.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 4, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $110.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.88%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.76%, the lowest has been 2.80%, and the highest has been 4.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.82. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entergy. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETR is 0.33%, an increase of 6.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 232,404K shares. The put/call ratio of ETR is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.81% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Entergy is $123.49. The forecasts range from a low of $97.97 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.81% from its latest reported closing price of $110.44.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Entergy is $12,511MM, a decrease of 9.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cyndeo Wealth Partners holds 31K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Profunds - Profund Vp Large-cap Value holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 26.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 12.90% over the last quarter.

Grove Bank & Trust holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

AMOMX - AQR Large Cap Momentum Style Fund Class I holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 814.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 88.09% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND - Stock Selector All Cap Portfolio Investor Class holds 46K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Entergy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.