Entergy (ETR) Declares $1.07 Dividend

Entergy said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share ($4.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.01 per share.

At the current share price of $107.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.97%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.78%, the lowest has been 2.80%, and the highest has been 4.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.56% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Entergy is $125.52. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.56% from its latest reported closing price of $107.69.

The projected annual revenue for Entergy is $12,511MM, a decrease of 5.32%. The projected annual EPS is $6.83, an increase of 10.33%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1447 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entergy. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 1.70%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ETR is 0.3065%, a decrease of 6.0763%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 231,531K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 10,857,960 shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,860,111 shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,919,912 shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,413,803 shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 75.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,067,132 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,990,029 shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 5.68% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 5,586,229 shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,213,998 shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,385,915 shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 91.49% over the last quarter.

Entergy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

