Entegris (ENTG) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Entegris said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 2, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 3, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $71.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.56%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.55%, the lowest has been 0.21%, and the highest has been 1.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 961 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entegris. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENTG is 0.32%, an increase of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.81% to 177,030K shares. The put/call ratio of ENTG is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.47% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Entegris is $102.74. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $150.15. The average price target represents an increase of 43.47% from its latest reported closing price of $71.61.

The projected annual revenue for Entegris is $3,866MM, an increase of 17.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRPBX - T. Rowe Price Spectrum Moderate Allocation Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FZFLX - Fidelity SAI Small-Mid Cap 500 Index Fund holds 58K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 69.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 6.46% over the last quarter.

PRNEX - T. Rowe Price New Era Fund holds 102K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing a decrease of 25.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 19.87% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA AB Growth Portfolio Class 1 holds 117K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares, representing a decrease of 35.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 28.73% over the last quarter.

CSMDX - Copeland SMID Cap Dividend Growth Fund Class I Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 73.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 152.94% over the last quarter.

Entegris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

