Enpro To Buy Two Of Its Sealing Technologies' Assets For Approx. $280 Mln

October 13, 2025 — 07:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Enpro Inc. (NPO), an industrial technology company, Monday announced its agreement to acquire two of the assets within its Sealing Technologies segment, AlpHa Measurement Solutions and Overlook Industries for a sum of approximately $280 million. The transaction is expected to close in November 2025. The acquisition of overlook closed on October 8, 2025.

Eric Vaillancourt, President and CEO, Enpro stated, "AlpHa will build on our recent acquisition of AMI to expand our offerings in Compositional Analysis while Overlook will strengthen our capabilities within the biopharma production value chain."

In the premarket trade today, shares are trading 2.78 percent or 5.99 cents higher at $221.11.

