Enlink Midstream LLC - Unit (ENLC) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Enlink Midstream LLC - Unit said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.88%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.13%, the lowest has been 3.47%, and the highest has been 70.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.99 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enlink Midstream LLC - Unit. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENLC is 0.62%, an increase of 17.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.65% to 322,147K shares. The put/call ratio of ENLC is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.76% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enlink Midstream LLC - Unit is $14.22. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 38.76% from its latest reported closing price of $10.25.

The projected annual revenue for Enlink Midstream LLC - Unit is $11,207MM, an increase of 17.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 64K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLC by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Aristides Capital holds 51K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 207K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing an increase of 8.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLC by 9.03% over the last quarter.

UMI - USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund holds 534K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing an increase of 20.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENLC by 53.29% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 3,491K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,723K shares, representing an increase of 22.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENLC by 82.09% over the last quarter.

Enlink Midstream Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Its purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for its employees, customers, and investors.

