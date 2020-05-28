Enjin’s New Minecraft Plugin Lets Players Spawn Blockchain Assets

Minecraft, one of the worldâs most popular video games, has a new plugin enabling players to place blockchain assets directly into their servers.

Built by gaming startup Enjin, EnjinCraft is an open-source blockchain plugin that enables players to spawn assets in the Minecraft Java Edition without the need to write any code.

The tool works by dropping the EnjinCraft file into a playerâs server âpluginsâ folder, where they can then begin integrating and distributing blockchain assets in the form of tokens.

Related: âDecentralized ID at All Costsâ: Adviser Quits ID2020 Over Blockchain Fixation

The plugin marks the second release by Enjin for Minecraft after it initially released DonationCraft in 2013 in collaboration with Bukkit. Now downloaded 5.1 million times, DonationCraft allows players to grow their Minecraft servers by creating a server websiteÂ andÂ donation store.

See also: Trust No Dapp: Chainlink Launches Oracle for Provable Randomness

The new offering allows server hosts to create their own localized Minecraft economies by providing their players with tangible ownership over in-game items and currencies. It also allows for players to securely trade their assets in peer-to-peer (P2P) fashion through the server or via external chat rooms and digital trading platforms like the Enjin Marketplace.

âEnjinCraft is the beginning of a new era for sandbox games. Players now have a tangible stake in their gaming worlds, and server owners can create new kinds of addictive experiences by using branded collectibles and items with scarcity and value in the digital universe,â said Enjinâs co-founder and CTO, Witek Radomski..

Related: Bitcoin Transaction Fees Decline as Network Congestion Eases

Enjin has also released an open-source software development kit (SDK) for Java, allowing developers to implement blockchain in Java-based mobile, desktop or web apps.

See also: CryptoWars Leaves Loom Sidechain in Pivot to âPlay-to-Earn,â Aka Betting

The gaming-focused project has been active this year, having launched its development platform on Ethereum in February. The launch enables potentially millions of developers to integrate crypto assets into games and apps without prior knowledge of coding for blockchain.

In April, Enjin announced it would be opening its crypto wallet to Chinese users ahead of a planned expansion into the Asian nation after it sought approval from Chinaâs Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.