Eni (E), BF Form Joint Venture to Develop Renewable Products

Eni SPA E formed a joint venture with the BF Group partner to develop renewable agricultural products for the production of biofuels. The initiative is part of the company’s plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The companies, through their 50/50 joint venture, will develop projects to explore and examine agricultural seeds from oil plants, which will be used as feedstock at Eni's bio-refineries.

Eni produces advanced biofuels at its bio-refinery in Gela and Venice Porto Marghera. Advanced biofuels play an important role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the transport sector. From 2023, Eni will no longer use palm oil in its manufacturing procedures.

Beside this, the agreement enables Eni to acquire a minority stake in the subsidiary of BF Bonifiche Ferraresi, which is the largest Italy-based farm that utilizes agricultural surface area. The partnership marks Eni’s entry into BF's share capital through a reserved capital increase.

The projects’ testing and experimentation activities will be executed at Bonifiche Ferraresi’s Open Sky Laboratories in Sardinia. The activities will determine the ability to replicate production processes, which are currently used in Italy and other countries where Eni operates, mainly in Africa. The partnership will also focus on developing training programs for employees for agro-feedstock project development sectors.

The agreement reinforces Eni and BF’s extensive experience in the agricultural sector to develop economic diversification initiatives, skill transfer and support for entrepreneurship in Italy and elsewhere. The deal is in sync with Eni's ambition to reduce its carbon footprint, which includes bio-refining as a key factor. The company expects its production capacity to double to 2 million tons by 2024 and a further increase to 5-6 million tons by 2050.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Rome, Italy, Eni is one of the leading integrated energy players in the world.

Shares of Eni have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 14.2% compared with the industry’s 8.2% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Eni currently flaunts a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

